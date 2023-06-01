Financial Contrast: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) vs. Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TransAlta and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

TransAlta presently has a consensus target price of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 67.19%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given TransAlta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta 3.90% 9.56% 1.27% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TransAlta and Enlight Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $2.29 billion 1.11 $38.46 million $0.29 33.21 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 11.13 $24.75 million N/A N/A

TransAlta has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransAlta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TransAlta beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US. The Energy Marketing segment is responsible for marketing and scheduling the company’s merchant asset fleet outside of Alberta along with procurement of gas, transport and storage to the company’s gas fleet, providing intellectual knowledge to support the company’s growth team, and generating a stand-alone gross margin separate from the company’s asset business through a North American energy marketing platform. The company was founded by William Maxwell Aitken in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

