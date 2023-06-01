Finward Bancorp (FNWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on July 6th

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 109.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 37.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Finward Bancorp

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Finward Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

