First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $23.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,270.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,197. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,345.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,066.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $860.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 473 shares of company stock worth $309,552. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

