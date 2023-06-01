First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.92. 3,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000.

About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

