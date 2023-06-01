First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,877,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,162,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 749,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 558,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,158. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

