FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,800 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 578,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in FirstService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,257 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,762 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 66,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,291. FirstService has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $151.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

