FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.06% of FirstService worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FirstService by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Shares of FSV traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $146.62. 15,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.46. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $151.38.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

