Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Fiverr International Stock Down 0.6 %

FVRR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

About Fiverr International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

