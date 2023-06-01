Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $384.27 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $384.27 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,561,748,622 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,559,873,001.360292 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02312939 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $7,500,500.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

