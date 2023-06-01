FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Declares $0.15 Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1513 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,939. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $48.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

