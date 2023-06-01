FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.15 and last traded at $54.42. Approximately 37,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 46,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.