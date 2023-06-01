FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.22.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor
In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 111.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
