Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.00. 384,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,973. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $317.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.25.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.