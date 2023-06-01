Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 64 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $508.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $443.20 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

