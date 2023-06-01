Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,224. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

