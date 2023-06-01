Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

NYSE IP traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,107. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

