Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $54.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,562.81. 132,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,627.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2,383.34.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

