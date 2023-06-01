Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Stryker by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 870,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,838,000 after buying an additional 709,371 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.21. 312,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,445. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.