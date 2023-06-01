Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 506 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 492,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 749,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,109,000 after acquiring an additional 331,196 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.95. 2,937,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

