Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,071,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,518,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.