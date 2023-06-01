Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 581,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 192.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Down 1.1 %

FWRD stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $117.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

