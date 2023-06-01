Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.21). Approximately 233,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 191,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.22).

Franchise Brands Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £347.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,571.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.90. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

Insider Transactions at Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephen Hemsley sold 742,688 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.27), for a total transaction of £1,366,545.92 ($1,688,761.64). Insiders own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

Featured Articles

