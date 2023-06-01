Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 27,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 55,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,544,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,025,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the second quarter valued at $770,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

