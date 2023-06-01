Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,273,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,910 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.05% of Franklin Street Properties worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 million, a P/E ratio of 144.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.40%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $97,349.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,997.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 240,903 shares of company stock worth $428,349 in the last ninety days. 5.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

