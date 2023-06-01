Frax (FRAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.32 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $5.32 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

