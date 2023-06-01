Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 16,479,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,801,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

