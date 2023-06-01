FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 234,159 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.25.
FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.78.
About FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March
The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
