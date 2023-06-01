FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTCI shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.74. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 137,820 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $452,049.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,690,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 137,820 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $452,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,690,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Mullings sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,538 shares of company stock worth $1,056,336. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

