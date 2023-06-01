FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.26

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 11248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

FUJIFILM Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About FUJIFILM

(Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.