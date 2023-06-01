Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Stepan worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Stepan by 2,869.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 74.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stepan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Stepan Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SCL opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stepan has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,462 shares of company stock worth $798,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Stories

