Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,643 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Masonite International worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

