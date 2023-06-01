Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Progyny Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,305,732.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,779.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 280,569 shares of company stock worth $10,097,524. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.