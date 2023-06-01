Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Light & Wonder worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $58.29 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

