Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Axcelis Technologies worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $160.30 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $167.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,013,147. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

