Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $11.53 Million Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 629,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 546,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 614,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

