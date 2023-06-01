Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,442 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Lakeland Financial worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 222.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 115,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,915,000 after buying an additional 95,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $325,889.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,889.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $325,889.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,889.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,756 shares of company stock worth $1,956,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.