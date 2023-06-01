Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,372 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $472.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.38 and its 200 day moving average is $450.14. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $478.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

