Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,681 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

ROST opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,265 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

