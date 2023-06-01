Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 14.4 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $172.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $227.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

