Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLW opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.