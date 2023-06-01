Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $254.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.51 and its 200 day moving average is $210.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

