Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $773.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $831.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.73.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.