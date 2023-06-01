Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 586,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,948 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 498,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $175.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

