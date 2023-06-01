Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Nucor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 244,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Nucor by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

NUE stock opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average is $150.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

