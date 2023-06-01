Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,007,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.7 %

GWW stock opened at $649.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.