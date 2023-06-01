Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

