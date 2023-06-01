Futu (FUTU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU) recently:

5/25/2023 – Futu was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2023 – Futu had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $32.15.

5/18/2023 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

5/17/2023 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

FUTU traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 1,597,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $292.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Futu by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

