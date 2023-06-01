G999 Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $455.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00051953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00038406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

