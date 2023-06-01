Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Maintains Rating from 888

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at 888 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLPG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.37.

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.30. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $416,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Galapagos by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Stories

