Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 5,610 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

